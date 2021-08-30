The ball has been set rolling for admissions into engineering and pharmacy courses in Telangana, with the official website of the TS EAMCET launching the portal for slot booking for certificate verification. The results for the exam were released on August 25, and the counselling is set to begin in a phased manner from September 4 after certificates are verified. The last date for booking slots for certificate verification and apply for the counselling is September 9.

Here's how you can register for certificate verification on the website:

1. Go to eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

2. Select the "payment of processing fee" option

3. Enter credentials such as registration number, date of birth and hall ticket number

4. you will be directed to the basic information form

5. Enter the details asked, such as Aadhar card number, and contact details

6. Enter caste certificate number and income details

7. If you qualified based on the cut-off mark, then your Certificate Application Number will be displayed

8. Pay the fee online to register for certificate verification

This year, the qualifying marks for the exam were calculated based on the EAMCET scores only, as opposed to previous years when Class XII marks also carried weightage. The qualifying score for the general category students was set at 40 per cent, and accordingly, 1.25 lakh students have qualified for the counselling sessions out of the roughly 2 lakh students who had a go at the exam.

Out of these, experts suggest that 10,000-15,000 students might get placed in the top five engineering colleges in the state after the first round of counselling which will start on September 4, and will happen online, on merit. Colleges and universities will set their individual cut-off marks for admission, which will be released by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H).

Last year, around 70,000 students had secured engineering seats in the state after the EAMCET counselling. There are technically no shortage of engineering seats in Telangana, but students who don't get a good enough score often opt for other alternatives, or repeat the exam next year.