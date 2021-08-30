iHUB Anubhuti at IIIT-Delhi has been funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, to the tune of about INR 100 crore for a period of 5 years. Formed under Section 8, the company has been created under National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS) of the GOI.

"The National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS) being implemented by the Department of Science & Technology (DST) is creating a seamless ecosystem for CPS technologies including basic and applied knowledge generation, human resources, technologies, startups and industry connect. iHUB Anubhuti at IIIT-Delhi will build a strong tripartite collaboration between industries, academia and government agencies and become both an aggregator as well as a custodian of the roadmap in its areas of Cognitive Computing & Social Sensing." said Prof Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST).

TiH has been set up to create a collaboration between industries, academic institutions and government agencies to innovate and develop data-driven cognitive computing solutions. It aims to provide these solutions to four main sectors viz. health, law enforcement & security, education and environmental sustainability.

"IIIT-Delhi has always believed in creating and nurturing the spirit of innovation among its faculty and students, and playing a leadership role in the region. The Institute has set up iHub Anubhuti, a Technology Innovation Hub (TiH), under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems supported by DST. The TiH intends to establish itself as a hub of research, innovation, and entrepreneurship in the area of Cognitive Computing and Social Sensing and also build a nationwide shared facility for public research and commercialization," said Prof Ranjan Bose, Director IIIT-Delhi and Principal Investigator at iHub Anubhuti-IIITD Foundation.

The hub will also nurture start-ups that were born out of TIH projects for furthering their entrepreneurial efforts. These entrepreneurial initiatives will be driven through the advancement of research and development. With focused approach on driving research and innovation, the project aims to encourage entrepreneurship and in turn yield results on a national scale.

TIH will be spearheaded by CEO Mukesh Malhotra who brings with him a rich experience of over two decades spanning various functions such as finance, corporate strategy, P&L Management, marketing, M&A and commercials. He has been instrumental in starting various businesses from scratch and scaling them up in various multinationals and Indian companies.

TIH, in alignment with its vision and mission, will direct all efforts towards garnering new knowledge, conceptualising revolutionary solutions, developing a skilled talent pool and amalgamating them to create an ecosystem that promotes entrepreneurship in the field of CPS.