Tamil Nadu government's Department of Fisheries will establish an integrated fisheries college-cum-research centre at Tuticorin to provide scientific training to fishermen to improve their skill set, an official statement said.

The statement issued by the office of Minister for Fisheries, Fishermen Welfare and Animal Husbandry on Sunday said that an amount of Rs 3.2 crore is allotted for the initial expenditure of the project.

The state government would construct 31 fish landing centres across the coastal districts of the state at an estimated cost of Rs 359 crore, it added. Of these 11 fish landing centres would come up at Tuticorin at a cost of Rs 109 crore. Tuticorin incidentally is the home district of state Fisheries Minister, Anitha R Radhakrishnan.

Meanwhile six fish landing centres would come up at Cuddalore, seven at Chengalpet, three at Kaniyakumari, two at Mayiladuthurai and one in Thanjavur, the statement said.

It also said that the fishing harbour at Tuticorin, for smooth entry of fishing boats, will be desilted and deepened at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

As per the statement, the state government will also strive for the establishment of a National Commission for Fishermen Welfare for safeguarding the welfare of fishermen, both marine and inland.

The state government would establish an advanced multi-speciality hospital and research centre for pets at an estimated cost of Rs 7.99 crore. The hospital and research centre would come up at Nandanam, Chennai.

The government would support the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Science university to undertake research for the betterment of livestock, poultry and food sector in the state, it noted.

The government would establish an international trade centre for Ornamental fish at Kolathur near Chennai at a cost of Rs 50 crore, the Fisheries Minister's office added.