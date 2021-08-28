The results of Karnataka CET-2021 state-level entrance exams will be announced by September 20, CN Ashwath Narayan, the Higher Education minister, stated on Saturday. Speaking to the media after visiting Sheshadripuram college CET centre to examine the arrangements made, he said, the examination is being held smoothly at all the 530 locations across the state.

Of the 12 students who had been informed that they are COVID-19 positive, four students have tested negative. The COVID-19 positive students have also attended the examination by making use of the separate arrangements facilitated for them, he informed.

There are no reports of any inconvenience from any location including the border area districts despite lockdown and weekend curfew being in effect. The examination is being run smoothly in the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Kodagu and Udupi which are adjacent or near the state of Kerala, he said.

Responding to a query he said that the process of counseling would commence in the first week of October. The CET exams are being held on August 28 and 29 and as many as 2,01,816 have enrolled for it.