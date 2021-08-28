In an initiative to create a healthy generation, Calicut University has decided to offer a College Fitness Education Programme (COFE programme) to all of its graduate students. The programme will soon be included in the syllabi of the graduate courses being offered by all colleges under the varsity. Around 400 science and arts colleges in five districts in the state are under the university.

Calicut Univerity Vice-Chancellor MK Jayaraj told TNIE that the varsity aims to improve the physical and mental health of the students with the programme. "The graduate students will have to study the theory of the COFE programme in their first and third semester. They will have to do the practicals during the second and fourth semesters. The theory includes subjects including diet, nutrition, hygiene, and yoga to improve the physical as well as mental wellbeing of the students. During the practicals, the students will have to pass six out of ten physical tests. The tasks will be simple and achievable for students. All graduate students should pass the COPE programme and they will also be awarded credits (marks) for passing the programme. Separate practical tests will be given to physically challenged students. The programme will help lead a healthy life," Jayaraj said.

Sakeer Hussain VP, the director of the Department of Physical Education said the COPE programme also aims to reduce the stress and depression of the students. "According to recent studies, about 80 per cent of students are under mental stress for various reasons, especially during this pandemic. Under the COFE programme, the students will be taught yoga and other stress busters. Also, students will learn how to give first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), which are useful during flood, landslide and pandemic situations," he said.

Hussain also said the varsity first launched the programme in 2017. "However, it was not compulsory for all students. Also, the programme was based on practical sessions. But now, for the wellbeing of the students, we want to make the programme compulsory for all graduate students. The new programme will have both theory and practical sessions," he added. The varsity needs the approval of the academic council and syndicate to launch the remodelled COFE programme for the intended purpose. However, the vice-chancellor and the physical education director are confident of completing the approval processes this year itself.