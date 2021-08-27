Tamil Nadu's VCK party has come out strongly against non-Tamil speaking people applying for the post of Vice Chancellor in the Alagappa University.

VCK MP, Dr Thol Thiruvamavalavan, in a statement on Thursday, said that a large number of people from outside the state were applying for the post, and claimed that such a situation has been caused by the Tamil Nadu Governor ignoring the recommendations made by the previous AIADMK government on Vice Chancellor's posts. "Many people from Uttar Pradesh have applied for the post. Do they know how to read and write Tamil and on what confidence have they applied for the post," he asked.

He said that the non-Tamils should not be appointed as Vice Chancellors of universities in Tamil Nadu. Only the state government should select the Vice Chancellor and the Governor should approve it, he added.