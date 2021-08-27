Upset over not qualifying for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS-EAMCET), a teenager died by suicide in Telangana's Nalgonda district on Thursday. She left a note stating she could not meet the expectations of her parents.



The 17-year-old, who was a resident of Kanagal, was hopeful of securing a good rank in TS-EAMCET. The results declared on Wednesday, however, were not in her favour. A total of 1,47,991 students wrote the engineering stream exam and 1,21,480 of them qualified. Only 82.08 per cent of those who appeared passed.



Devastated, the girl decided to kill herself when her parents were not home. A note found in the house, purportedly written by her, read, “Sorry mummy and daddy, I cannot face you. You had high hopes for me, but I could not stand up to them.”



It is noteworthy that competition to secure a seat in Telangana-based colleges is got tougher this year as more students competed for the same number of seats. As many as 79,009 students appeared for the exam in the agriculture and pharmacy stream of which 73,070 qualified.



The ones who passed will now participate in counselling to seek admission to college. This year the ranks are based solely on the entrance exam score as opposed to earlier when board marks were considered. Once the rank is released, students can apply for counselling. Seats will be allotted based on merit. The counselling will begin on August 30.



If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.