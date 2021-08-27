The need for transforming every classroom into a modern, virtual classroom and helping students get a world-class education irrespective of geographical and linguistic barriers or accessibility needs, were among the subjects deliberated upon by experts at the Education Innovation Summit hosted by Microsoft India on Thursday.

At the summit, Microsoft shared its commitment to partner with Uttar Pradesh in making available the technology and tools required to accelerate digital equity, and empowering learners and educators to achieve more.

"A major chunk of our students and parents do not have access to technology, they don't have smartphone, PCs or tablets. As such, the major challenge is how do we reach them so they can access quality education. We look forward to partnering with Microsoft for driving equitable learning and driving greater reach to online education among the students across the state," said Satish Chandra Dwivedi, Minister of Basic Education, Uttar Pradesh.

Kumar Vineet, Special Secretary, Department of IT and Electronics, Uttar Pradesh, said, "Primary education and IT education are big focus areas for us in UP. Technology innovation is quintessential to make education accessible, especially in rural parts of the state where connectivity is a challenge."

Dialogue at the event spanned a host of subjects including bridging the digital learning divide, bringing the National Education Policy 2020 to life, the role of information and communications technology training at schools to lay the foundation for the future of learning and a Microsoft Technology Centre showcase of the modern digital classroom in action.

"The education ecosystem in India demonstrated tremendous agility and resilience during the pandemic. Technology helped maintain learning continuity, playing a central role in enabling this resilience. The tech opportunity in education is clear - technology will play a central role in ensuring equitable access to skills and opportunity for students across the country, empowering them for a digital future," said Navtez Bal, Executive Director, Public Sector, Microsoft India.