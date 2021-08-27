The second Dr MVVS Murthi National Moot Court Competition organised by GITAM School of Law in association with GITAM Moot and Advocacy Committee (GMAC) and sponsored by Eastern Book Company and SCC Online was inaugurated here on Thursday.

'Intellectual Property and Arbitration Law' is the competition subject. The three-day event will seek to integrate the academic potential, legal insight and art of advocacy among law students from prestigious law schools across the country.

After inaugurating the competition, GITAM president M Sribharath said that the common man considers the judiciary as the ultimate guardian of his rights and liberties. Maintaining high standards in the justice delivery system is the need of the hour, he observed.

GITAM Deemed to be University Vice-Chancellor K Sivaramakrishna said the moot court competition will help budding solicitors enhance their research and analytical skills. GITAM School of Law Director Anitha Rao said that participation in moot court competitions will enhance research and oratory skills of students and give them a chance to experience the courtroom.

The finals will be held on August 29. Justice Akula Venkata Sesha Sai, Judge High Court of Andhra Pradesh, and Justice Tanaji V Nalawade, judge of High Court of Bombay will select the winners. Teams from leading law schools such as CNLU Patna, NUSRL-Ranchi, Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla, Symbiosis Law School, Pune, Campus Law Centre, Faculty of Law, University of Delhi, School of Law SASTRA, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi, Christ University, National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam are participating.