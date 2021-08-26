Andhra University is set to introduce MBA Business Analytics programme from the academic year 2022-23. The academic senate which met virtually under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor PVGD Prasada Reddy on Wednesday, gave its approval for the merger of the Department of Human Resource Management with the Department of Commerce and Management Studies.

A decision to increase the number of seats from 44 to 88 for MSc Botany was also taken. Similarly, seats for integrated course in BTech CSE will be doubled from the current 120 to 240 seats. As per AICTE guidelines, duration of MCA has been reduced from three to two years.

The senate also approved the proposal to introduce a PG diploma course in Child Psychology from the current academic year. A course on logistics will also be offered to defence employees. It also took the decision to allow those who have completed their four-year BSc programme in agriculture, horticulture, sericulture and forestry for admission into MTech remote sensing course. The senate has approved the launching of vocational courses for dairy and animal husbandry courses at AMAL College in Anakapalle.

Addressing the senate, the Vice-Chancellor said, classes will start from September 3 in the University and added that the members could release PG exam results in six days. The state government has also notified Andhra University as IPR nodal agency. Stating that the University has entered into collaborations with industries and other international universities, the VC informed that an MoU was signed with UNICEF on risk communication and community management projects. He also assured that trans disciplinary and multi-disciplinary research would be encouraged.

South Asia LPG company has come forward to build a ladies hostel with an estimated cost of Rs 2.7 crore. HPCL also came forward and agreed to establish two e-seminar halls in the engineering college at a cost Rs 60 lakh.