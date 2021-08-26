In order to avoid paying skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel, students and office-goers of Ranchi have opted to commute by bicycle as it has health benefits and is an economically viable mode of transportation. "It is also the most eco-friendly and economical mode of transportation," said Ankush, a student.

"I am using a bicycle daily to commute from home to the office and vice versa. It keeps me fit, it is also cheap and prices of petrol and diesel are very high," said Basudeo Paul, a commuter. Another commuter said, "This is economical, environment friendly and boosts fitness and immunity. This town has set an example for other big cities as well."

The prices of petrol and diesel are skyrocketing in all the major cities in the country. The cost of one-litre petrol has crossed Rs 100-mark across various states.