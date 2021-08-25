The results of Telanagana's common entrance test for Engineering, Medicine and Agriculture were declared on Wednesday by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University. Students can hop on to the eamcet.tsche.ac.in website and check out their rank and scorecard. JNTU had conducted the tests earlier this month on August 4, 5 and 6 for the engineering streams.

Aspirants from the medical and agriculture fields appeared for the Computer-Based Testing Exam on August 9 and 10. The basic cut-off for qualifying for ranking is set at 25 per cent for the general category students. There is no minimum qualifying benchmark set for students of SC and ST categories. The results are also available on privates sites such as Manabadi and Careers360.

Students need to log in to eamcet.tsche.ac.in with their registration number, date of birth and hall ticket number in order to access their resutls. The JNTU conducts this test on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education. Students will be allotted seats in engineering, medical and agricultural colleges in the state based on their ranks during statewide counselling which will be held in a couple of rounds. Candidates who clear the cut-off for the counselling need to book a slot for the same on the TSCHE's website, the last date for which is September 3. The cut-off scores have not been announced yet. The 25 per cent weightage for the Intermediate exam marks has been removed this year, and only the EAMCET marks will determine the cut-off.

Satti Karthikeya, Duggunenu Venkata Paneesh, and Mohammed Abdul Muqeeth were the first three rank holders in the engineering stream respectively. Mandava Karthikeya aced the agriculture test.