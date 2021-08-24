People living in areas close to the sea in Chennai felt mild tremors on August 24, what many perhaps didn't realise was that this was an earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale that just hit parts of Tamil Nadu.

The National Centre for Seismology told The News Minute that they are still in the process of studying the tremors. "The epicentre of the earthquake is found to be near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, in the Bay of Bengal region," NCS told the news outlet.

The national centre also released a statement on Twitter where they said that an earthquake in the Bay of Bengal hit at 12:35 pm, around 320 km east of Chennai. It was recorded at a depth of 10 km. There is no official Tsunami warning issued as of now.

One Twitter user, who claims to be a civil engineer said, "Some of my friends said that they felt tremors in Chennai. But nothing to worry about..." Another Twitter user said, "Did anyone else feel a mild tremor in #Chennai? Or is it me hallucinating?"

On the contrary, many residents did not even feel the tremor. As one Twitter user from Chennai said, "Seeing #earthquake trending all of a sudden, and news channels focusing on this flash news, also seeing people in #Chennai tweeting that they felt the tremors in their living area, I am literally wondering where I am one earth!"