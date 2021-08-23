Karnataka has become the first Indian state to implement the new National Education Policy. On Monday, the Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, School Education Minister B C Nagesh and Dr K Kasturirangan, Chairman of the NEP drafting committee launched the policy at an event held at the Vidhana Soudha. The state has begun school and college admissions in accordance with the policy on Monday.

While Karnataka is planning to start its new academic year in higher education institutions from October 1, it has also set up a NEP helpline. A government order to implement the policy was issued on August 7. While keeping almost all elements of the NEP intact, the state has also made Kannada a mandatory subject for all its undergraduate students.

"(I am) proud that Karnataka has taken a giant stride in transforming its education landscape by implementing the NEP 2020," said Pradhan, while speaking at the event. He had joined the event virtually. "From translating the NEP 2020 into Kannada to forming NEP Task Force and preparing the roadmap for its implementation, Karnataka has taken lead to establish itself as the first state in India to implement the visionary NEP 2020," he added.

Adding that the policy will benefit people between ages three and 23, he said, "The generation that is in the age group of 3-23 years today will reap the benefits of NEP and will shape India’s destiny in the future. The challenge before us is to include India’s growing population under the ambit of New Education Policy as early as possible," adding, "Deeply rooted with Indian ethos yet modern in outlook India’s NEP—its policy framework, implementation strategy, outcomes and role in the betterment of human society will serve as a case study for global policymakers."