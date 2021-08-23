There's a new update for aspiring Chartered Accountants, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced on August 20 that the last attempt to appear for CA Exams 2021 for final and intermediate courses would be extended to November 2021.

According to the official notice, this decision aims to give relief to the students in light of hardships faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even those students who opted out of the May 2021 examination cycle can now appear for the November exam.

“The last attempt to appear in final and intermediate (IPC) old courses examination has been extended to November 2021 for all the students of these courses (irrespective of their opting out of May 2021 examination cycle or not),” the official notification reads. The notification further states that the November exam will be the last attempt for the students writing their appearing under the old syllabus and no such extension would be given further, under any circumstances as the old course scheme will be scrapped. It is noteworthy that students are required to send their Class 12 mark sheets to the

Meanwhile, the Institute earlier released the complete timetable for the December exams. The CA foundation, intermediate and final exams are scheduled for December this year. As per the schedule, the foundation exams under the new exam scheme will be conducted on December 13, 15, 17, and 19.

In light of the floods in Maharashtra, ICAI had earlier extended the scheduled exams which were to be held in July. “ICAI has been informed about the adverse weather conditions in the cities of Ichalkaranji, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Sangli and Satara. Due to exceptional natural calamities and circumstances beyond the control of the examinees of the entry-level examination, it has been decided that an opportunity be given to the examinees who are absent in the Foundation examination, Paper – 1, Principles and Practice of Accounting only held on July 24, 2021, to write the said paper on a date which will be intimated after the conclusion of Foundation Examination i.e. July 30, 2021," ICAI's earlier statement read

