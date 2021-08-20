Soon after the Taliban took control over Kabul, a heartbreaking video of two people falling off an airplane, while trying to flee the country had gone viral. Now, the Afghan National Youth Soccer Team, over a Facebook post has confirmed that one of them was a 17-year-old boy, who was a member of the federation.



Zaki Anwari, the boy who died on August 16 was a student of Esteqlal High School, Kabul. According to his Facebook profile, he had started going to school again only in April. "It is with great sadness that Zaki Anwari, one of the players of the national junior football team of the country, died in a bad accident. The late Anwari was among hundreds of young people who wanted to leave the country. He fell down in an accident from a US military flight and lost his life. May he rest in heaven and pray to God for his family, friends and sports colleagues," the team wrote on Facebook.



Anwari, along with another Afgan national had tied themselves to an airplane in a desperate attempt to leave the country. Soon after the aircraft took off, they had fallen down on another individual's terrace. They died almost immediately. According to the New York Times, their body parts were also discovered in the landing gear of the aircraft after it landed in Qatar.