Star shuttler PV Sindhu while interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated her future plans regarding the opening of a sports school and academy in Visakhapatnam. This happened on Monday when the Indian Tokyo Olympics contingent had gone to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of PM Modi to have breakfast with him.

"I was thinking of opening an academy and sports school in Vizag [Visakhapatnam] but am playing right now so after that with my father's support, he will be looking at the academy side," she said. PV Sindhu shared the whole conversation with PM Modi on Twitter and wrote: "This will always be a very special interaction with Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji for me. As I'm overwhelmed by the support, I was happy to discuss how I can also support badminton in India with him, along with an exceptional team of people."

Earlier on Friday, Sindhu had stated her ambition of opening the academy. "I'll start a training academy at Visakhapatnam very soon for youth, with state govt's support. Many youths lagging behind in sports as they don't have proper encouragement," Sindhu said after offering prayers at the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh.

During the interaction on Monday, PM Modi also asked PV Sindhu's South Korean coach, Park Tae-sang, if he knew anything about Ayodhya. "There is a special relation between Korea and Ayodhya. Last time, the First Lady your President's wife she came to attend the function in Ayodhya. You must visit Ayodhya and you must know the history of Ayodhya. You will be proud."

Ayodhya and Korea have a deep historical connection through the legendary Princess Suriratna of Ayodhya, who travelled to Korea in 48 CE and married Korean King Suro, according to an earlier PIB statement. South Korean first lady Kim-Jung Sook had attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the Queen Huh Memorial at Queen Huh Park in Ayodhya in November 2018.