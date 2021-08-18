For the first time, Hinduism will be taught as a subject in the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and students are expected to learn about ancient tradition, arts, and skills under this course.

The university is starting the two-year Hinduism course with 40 seats and forms will be accepted till September 7. An entrance exam will be held on October 3 to shortlist the students for the course.

BHU vice-chancellor Vijay Kumar Shukla said "It will be the first degree course of Hinduism in our country. Earlier, only a diploma course was running in Himachal university. We are teaching other cultures, traditions like Christianity, Islam in universities while Hinduism was not on streamline".

He said smart classes will be organised for students in varsity and students from other countries can also be part of the course. He said a large number of applications from foreign students indicates the interest of other countries in the course.

The course will be conducted by the Philosophy department that will explain ambitions and outlines of Hinduism while ancient history and culture departments will elaborate on ancient trading activities, architecture, weapons, tools used by Indian Emperors. The Sanskrit department will discuss aspects of scriptures, Vedas and ancient records through mantras. Students will learn about ancient warcraft, Hindu chemistry, military science, art, classical music, etc., he added.