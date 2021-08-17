One person from Jharkhand has been arrested by the Goa Cyber Crime Cell for cheating students of money on the pretext of offering admission to a reputed medical college in Karnataka's Bengaluru district.

The accused has been identified as Ashutosh Kumar. Superintendent of Police (SP), North Goa, Shobhit Saksena informed that the accused was arrested based on a complaint filed at the Goa Cyber Crime Cell, alleging that the complainant has been duped of Rs 10 lakh on the pretext of offering admission to a reputed medical college in Bangalore.



"The complainant had received an email purportedly from the medical college confirming the admission into the college, for which he was told to pay Rs 10 lakh as advance fees. Fearing he would lose admission, the complainant paid the money online to a bank account," Saksena said.

Following the complaint, the police analysed several layers of technical data to identify the real beneficiaries behind the fake bank accounts given as bank accounts of the college. The investigation led them to Kumar, traced down at Gaya and Dhanbad, who was then apprehended with the assistance of police from Jharkhand and Bihar.

Upon interrogation, the accused stated that he would make fake KYC documents to open bank accounts and then lure vulnerable people looking for admissions into paying money after promising them admission. "Once the persons reported to college for admission that is when they realise they had been cheated," said Saksena.