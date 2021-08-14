A day after the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University had written to the administration about the plight of the Afghani students who are trying to come to India, the varsity administration, in a brief note said that they are looking into the issue and have not been available because the latest circular from the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Government of NCT, Delhi said that the university will have to closed.

The note from the Registrar Dr Ravikesh, said, "Some Afghan students of JNU have requested the JNU administration to facilitate their return to the campus." It further clarified their silence in the matter that is being criticised, "The university has remained closed as per the latest circular issued by the DDMA, Government of NCT, Delhi, this matter is currently being looked into." Questions to the Registrar went unanswered. This copy will be updated as and when he replies.

JNUSU Vice-President Saket Moon said that communication has been disrupted due to the VC himself. "The administration just keeps dilly-dallying. That's what they are doing in this case by shifting the onus to DDMA," he said. Allegedly, when one of the students texted the Dean of Students explaining the situation and asked for help, he just said he would text back later. But the student never got a reply.

Afghan students enrolled in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University had said that they are keen to come to India and keep studying but that won't be possible without the JNU administration's permission. The JNUSU too had written to the Vice-Chancellor to let these students come to India.