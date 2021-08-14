Puducherry Government has waived off the application fee for admission to professional and other courses in colleges through CENTAC, as the admission process kickstarted on Friday. Announcing this at a press conference after releasing the CENTAC admission brochure for admissions to various courses on Friday, Puducherry Education Minister A Namassivayam said that online applications to non-NEET based under graduate professional courses and Arts, Science and Commerce courses for the academic year 2021-2022 through centralised admission committee began from Friday. The students can submit their applications through the centac website www.centacpuducherry.in.

The last date for online applications is August 31, 2021. Due to COVID-19, people have been affected and hence government had decided not to charge application fee from students, except NRI (Non Resident Indians) and OCI (Overseas Citizens of India). Around Rs 300 to Rs 500 is charged as application fee based on the course and the reserved category. For NEET-based courses, the admissions will be announced after NEET results.

There are a total of 8167 seats in non NEET based courses to which students can seek admission. Among them 4260 seats are in Arts, Science and Commerce streams, while 3907 seats are in professional courses, he said. With all declared pass in 12th standard, it is expected more number of students will be seeking admission to colleges.

In these circumstances, the government will ensure admission for all students seeking admissions by conducting classes in shift system and in alternate premises, said Namassivayam. With regard to reopening of schools, a decision will be taken after August 15 by assessing the COVID situation and in consultation with Chief Minister and the Lt Governor, he added.