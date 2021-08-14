Fakir Mohan University (FMU) agreed to conduct online exams of Plus III third semester of degree colleges in Balasore and Bhadrak districts after students resorted to protests on Friday.

Fearing spread of COVID infection, students staged demonstration in front of FMU demanding online exams on the day. “When all other colleges and universities are conducting online exams, why can’t FMU do so? How do they expect us to physically appear for exams when the second wave of the pandemic is yet to subside?” complained students. Notably, around 92 degree colleges of Balasore and Bhadrak are affiliated to the FMU.

After the agitation, PG Council Chairman Prof Munesh Chandra Adhikary held a meeting with VC Prof Santosh Tripathy and it was decided to consider the demands of students.