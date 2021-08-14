Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta has rebranded their earlier residential programme in healthcare management, they will now be hosting the one-year certificate course online and the fee is more than five lakhs. However, it is noteworthy that the course will be only applicable for senior working professionals who can dedicate their Sundays to this course. There are no scholarships offered for this course, officially known as the ‘Executive Programme in Healthcare Management'.

Prof Rajesh Bhattacharya, Programme Director and Public Policy Management teacher at IIM Calcutta, said, “Obviously, healthcare professionals can apply, but we are not limiting ourselves to that. Anybody who has at least three years experience in the healthcare industry is eligible to apply.” Bhattacharya said that the earlier course proved to be a hassle for working professionals as they had to move from different parts of the country to Kolkata.

This course is also open for mental health professionals, health-policy researchers, and medical insurance employees. “We are interested in someone experienced in the healthcare sector, we are strictly not looking at applicants with less than three years of experience,” Prof Bhattacharaya said. Students will also be invited on campus two times in the span of a year for five days each. There will also be a Capstone project.

“Students can use the tools they learnt here and implement it in their workspaces. It can also be, for example, a paper on how artificial intelligence has changed healthcare. We are open to any ideas for the Capstone project,” he added.

There are a minimum of 50 per cent marks required, which will be an aggregate considering results of all years in graduation or post-graduation. “We have to keep this criteria for all our programmes as they require rigorous academic work,” Prof Bhattacharaya. The course is designed and taught by the IIM Calcutta faculty.

