A survey conducted by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) said that nearly 45 per cent of kids living in childrens' homes in the South and South-West Delhi were not able to identify double digits. Also, 25 per cent of the children could not recognise numbers.

The DCPCR conducted a survey in July in 30 children homes of the south and southwest districts of Delhi where 400 children at the age of six-eighteen were included. A majority of those surveyed were between the 12-18 age groups. There are about 100 child care homes across Delhi. The government takes care of orphans and shelter-less children and makes arrangements for their living and education.

This report shows that 18 per cent of the children in these child care homes in Delhi could not recognise the Hindi alphabet, whereas 37.5 per cent could not read Hindi stories properly. The study further shows, in the case of maths, the level of these children is even more worrying, and only 55 per cent of children could understand double digits. However, this is not the situation of child care homes across Delhi.

While speaking to ANI, DCPCR Chairman Anurag Kundu, on the condition of the children of Child Care Homes, said that "We are constantly working to improve the education level of these children and that is why this survey was done so that their current status and level of education can be found and then work is done accordingly."