The School Education Department in Coimbatore has invited applications from English subject teachers to participate in the online training programme of the "Certificate of Course in English Language Teaching". An official from the district school education department, said, "The Institute of English, South India (RIESI) in Bengaluru will be conducting this training programme for teachers online. The training programme will last 30 days and will commence from September 1."

"Further, the school education department has instructed the CEO to select a maximum of 50 teachers from primary school to higher secondary school at the district level. English subject teachers who are interested in joining the programme can apply with CEOs through the concerned school headmasters," he said.

According to sources, via this training programme, the RIESI will be training teachers on how to impart English lessons effectively and improve the students' pronounciation. They will also be taught how to teach English in a simplified manner so students can understand the subject and the language better. After completion of the programme, this group of teachers would be training other teachers at the block level.