Have been worried about counselling dates for various courses? As a relief to many, Telangana will tentatively start the first phase of the state Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test counselling from August 30.

Aspirants will be able to apply online, pay the processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification between August 30 and September 9. The certificate verification for candidates will begin on September 4 and end on September 11. The provisional seat allotments shall be conducted on September 15 and those students who are shortlisted for seat allotment self-report online between September 15 and September 20 after the payment of tuition fees.

It is noteworthy that candidates who have already booked their slots will be able to go ahead with their counselling from September 4 to September 11. However, these are announcements from the state higher education department and there has not been any official update on the website about the counselling dates as of now.

There is also an update on the State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS-ECET), the first phase of admission counselling will begin on August 24, 2021. Candidates can start with the application process for certificate verification between August 24 and 28.

The certificate verification for TS-ECET is scheduled to be held from August 26 to 29. Candidates can navigate through their options on the portal from August 26 to August 31. They will be allotted seats on September 2. Candidates can then pay tuition fees and self-report online through the website between September 2 and 7. The admission guidelines for private unaided engineering and pharmacy colleges will be released on the website tsecet.nic.in on September 18.