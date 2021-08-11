Union Health Ministry on Wednesday informed that over 2.25 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are available with the States, Union Territories and private hospitals, and the vaccines are yet to be administered.

"More than 2.25 Crore (2,25,03,900) balance and unutilised COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered," the ministry stated in a press release. Further, the ministry informed that the Central Government has provided 53,24,44,960 COVID vaccine doses to the states and UTs, of which, the total consumption, including wastages, were 51,56,11,035 doses.

72,40,250 vaccine doses are also in pipeline, the ministry informed. "More than 53.24 crore (53,24,44,960) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, and a further 72,40,250 doses are in the pipeline. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 51,56,11,035 doses, as per data available at 8 am today," Union Health Ministry stated.