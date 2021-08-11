A week after it released the results for regular Class 12 and 10 students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the examination schedule for private, repeater and patrachar students. While the Class 10 examinations will be held from August 25 to September 8, the Class 12 exam will begin on August 25 and will conclude on September 16.



On Wednesday, the board had released another notice for both regular and private candidates, saying that regular candidates who aren't happy with their results but have been declared pass can appear for their improvement examinations on the same date. The students who have cleared all but one subject can also appear in these examinations.



At the same time, a lot of students are not really happy with this decision, stating that this will further delay their results and because they do not want to write offline examinations during the pandemic. A number of student groups and organisations have written letters and sent representations to the CBSE, seeking cancellation of these examinations. In fact, a review petition seeking this was recently cancelled by the Supreme Court. They have also requested permission to appear for the examination of three major subjects and getting evaluated based on that.