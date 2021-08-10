The University of Delhi has recieved 1,69,625 appliactions for admission to various undergraduate (UG) courses within one week of the varsity's online admissions portal going live.

The registration process for the various courses of UG programme started on August 2 and will continue till 31st August. However, the applications recieved in the one week this year is less as compared to last year. Last year, a total of 1,93,780 aspirants registered for UG courses within one week.

The total number of seats for UG courses is 70,000. In comparison to both year, the varsity recieved a large number of application in 2019. About 3 lakh applications were recieved with a period of one week. "The results are yet to be declared for thousands of other students and it has been just a week. So, the registrations will increase as the last date to apply will come closer," a university official said.

The official added, "Many students usually fill forms through cyber cafes or go to nearby college helpline centres but this year due to lockdown, students may find it difficult to apply. To help the students clear their doubts, the varsity and colleges are conducting webinars," said . The registration process for the postgraduate (PG) courses, MPhill and PhD started a little earlier this year from July 26 and the last to apply is August 26. A total number of 1,04,802 aspirants have applied for PG courses and 14,441 have applied for M.Phil or Ph.D courses.