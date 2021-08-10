After a three-month-long wait, Chennai's Anna University now has a new Vice-Chancellor. Dr R Velraj was appointed as the VC by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday. Dr Velraj is currently a Professor of Energy Research at Anna University. He is also the Director of the department.



After the term of the previous VC Dr MK Surappa ended in April, work was underway to appoint a new VC. Previously, there were reports stating that 10 candidates were shortlisted. The Vice-Chancellor Search Committee, headed by incumbent JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar, had supposedly interviewed the shortlisted candidates on August 9.

Reports say that Velraj formulated three courses for the PhD program in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, introduced 9 new courses for the Masters of Engineering course and was involved in the formulation of two academic programs for the Masters of Engineering course at Anna University.



The teachers of the university, who were demanding a speedy appointment of the VC welcomed the move. "We warmly welcome the government's decision. It is also much appreciated that they have appointed a VC who has a Tamil background and is from Anna University," said Dr Arul Aram, President of the Anna University Teachers' Association. The AUTA, in July, had written to Purohit, to preferably appoint a VC of Tamil origin. "Professor Velraj understands the university and is an eminent educator and scientist," added Aram.