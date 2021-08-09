As a relief to many Join Entrance Exam (Main) aspirants, the National Testing Agency has decided to reopen up the application window. The last date to apply for BE./BTech (Paper-1), BArch. (Paper 2A) and Planning (Paper 2B) is August 11.

The NTA notice also said that the candidates can make corrections in their application forms. There will be no correction window available after the Application Form closes on August 11, 2021. The exams will be held on August 26, 27 and 31, and then on September 1 and September 2. The NTA notice said that students will be intimated later through JEE (Main) Portal as to when they download their e-Admit.

Several students had taken to Twitter to make their grievances heard. One Twitter user tagged Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on August 8 and said, "...It is a humble request to you that please open the correction window for JEE (Mains). Due to some network issues, I didn't make the correction and wasn't able to write phase 3.Please open the correction window so that I can at least write 4th phase of JEE Mains." Another Twitter user said, " @dpradhanbjp @DG_NT please give a chance for correction in JEE (Main) application for 4th attempt, due to some mistake I may come in trouble so please open window for correction only for two days, my hard work should not go in vain due to a silly mistake."