With less than three months to go for the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET), the registration process has just begun at the official website apset.nic.in. Conducted by Andhra University, the exam is scheduled for October 31, 2021 and the aspirants can sign up for the same starting Wednesday, August 11. Registration ends on September 13 and students can download their admit cards from the website from October 22.

The APSET consists of two papers, one common, and one subject-specific. The papers cover a vast syllabus, with each paper comprising ten major units and with less than three months to go, the students have their tasks cut out. While reference material for the theory-heavy second paper is readily available, the candidates also need to review and practice with question papers from years past for more comprehensive preparation. Mock tests might also come in handy.

Aspirants for the posts of Assistant Professor in universities in Andhra may appear for this exam and the second paper allows students to choose between subjects such as history, anthropology, economics, education, political sciences, chemical sciences, and others, based on their areas of expertise and interest. Experts suggest that taking notes, grasping the concepts, and frequent revision are the way to go to prepare for the exams. Last year, 26527 students sat the exam, out of which around 2000 aspirants cleared it.