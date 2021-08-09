Always wanted to study in an IIT but didn't know how to crack JEE? IIT Madras is calling for applications for the second batch of the online Data Science Program, which could give you a BSc at the end, a first-of-its-kind initiative launched in 2020. Students can apply for this course before August 30 by visiting the official IIT M site, https://onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in.

Prof Andrew Thangaraj, in-charge of the online programme, said, “One can build a career in Programming and Data Science through this Diploma from IIT Madras. The first batch is completing their foundation level in August 2021 and the convocation is being planned.”

This diploma allows aspirants to enroll into IIT-M without having to clear Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). The programme is said to be in line with the National Education Policy. Apart from that, students can also pursue this course along with other on-campus degrees. The programme promises to "make a data scientist out of anyone who has cleared Class 12 and studied English and Maths in Class 10".

The first batch attracted learners from across the country and included people from diverse backgrounds such as bankers, engineers, researchers, managers, teachers, and CEOs, among others. The highest number of students came from Tamil Nadu, there were also 717 students from Uttar Pradesh, 273 students from Bihar, 161 students from Jharkhand, 118 students from Odisha, 92 students from Assam and 25 students from Jammu and Kashmir.

"A total of 7,116 learners have joined the first batch of the foundation level after clearing he qualifier process," the IIT-M statement read. There is first a foundation course, which is considered as a bridging course for students, and then there is an option to get a diploma in either Programming or Data Science or both. The classes for the next qualifier batch will commence in September 2021.