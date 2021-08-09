In its latest notice, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has extended the application deadline for the December 2021 Foundation exam. Candidates can now register for the ICAI CA December foundation exam by August 16. The decision is "in order to remove hardship caused to the students due to COVID-19 spread or otherwise", ICAI said in the recent notice.

However, students are required to send their Class 12 mark sheets to the Additional Secretary, Examination Department (ICAI) by September 10, 2021. It is noteworthy that earlier ICAI had announced that students appearing for Class 12 board exams can also apply and take the CA Foundation exams. In light of the recent floods in Maharashtra, ICAI had also announced that the scheduled exam in July would be taken on a later date. “ICAI has been informed about the adverse weather conditions in the cities of Ichalkaranji, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Sangli and Satara. Due to exceptional natural calamities and circumstances beyond the control of the examinees of the entry-level examination, it has been decided that an opportunity be given to the examinees who are absent in the Foundation examination, Paper – 1, Principles and Practice of Accounting only held on July 24, 2021, to write the said paper on a date which will be intimated after the conclusion of Foundation Examination i.e. July 30, 2021,” the earlier statement by ICAI read.

Here's how to apply

Visit the official website at https://icaiexam.icai.org/

Enter your login details on the portal

Filling up your application form

Make the payment

You can also download the receipt for any future reference.