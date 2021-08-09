With schools set to reopen on August 16, Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), Krishna region, has decided to issue bus passes for students from Monday.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, APSRTC (Krishna) regional manager G Nagendra Prasad said that the students can apply for new bus passes only at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS). While bus pass renewals will be done at Auto Nagar, Kankipadu and Ibrahimpatnam.

Besides, new bus passes will be issued at Avanigadda, Machilipatnam, Gudivada, Tiruvuru, Jaggaiahpet, Nuzvid, Gannavaram and Vuyyuru in Krishna district, he said.

For the convenience of the students, free bus passes will be given to boys below 12 (Class 7) and girls under 18 (Class 10). The students must furnish the necessary details in the application form, paste the photograph and get the bonafide certificate signed by the headmaster. Students also can download the application forms from www.apsrtcpass.in.

"We are requesting the educational institutions to submit the list of students for issuing the bus passes as soon as possible," Nagendra Prasad said.