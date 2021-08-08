Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education has announced National Award for Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada for its best practices to the environment and conducting Swachh programs.

Krishna District Collector J Nivas had participated as a chief guest in a video link conference organised by the council on the Swachh practices. Speaking on the occasion, Nivas commended the efforts of Andhra Loyola College management for its practices to the environment and bagging the national award. "As part of the Swachhta Program, sanitation, hygiene, greenery, water management and energy management are going to be important aspects. These are very important for the sustainable development of the district," he said.

"All the higher education institutions in the district should draft a cleanliness action plan and implement the best practices at their premises. At present, sanitation plays a crucial role during the pandemic. We all need to protect ourselves by adhering strictly to the COVID guidelines to contain the further spread of the virus," Nivas said. "On this occasion, the principals of the respective institutions should follow the best practices in the action plan so that the service and initiative mentality of the students can be developed," he opined. National Council of Rural Education coordinator M Sai Kiran and faculty members of various universities were also present.