The Karnataka government has decided to reopen schools and colleges in a graded manner from August 23, even as measures to contain the COVID-19 spread and tackle the anticipated third wave are being taken.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said Classes 9 to 12 will commence from August 23, by following COVID-19 guidelines, and a decision on reopening classes up to Class 8 will be taken in August's last week after reviewing the COVID-19 situation. "It has been decided to conduct classes on alternative days. Guidelines on the Covid norms that need to be followed during the reopening of schools would be issued," the CM told the media after holding a meeting with experts and senior officers.

A senior officer said that detailed guidelines on the reopening of schools will be issued in the next three to four days. All staff, including teachers, non-teaching staff and drivers have to be vaccinated before commencing classes. "Around 84 per cent of teachers working in government schools are vaccinated, and the remaining will be covered within the next few days," the officer said. Since the government has decided to commence regular school hours for Classes 9 and 10, schools will have sufficient space to comply with social distancing norms as PU classes will be held in different campuses, the officer said.