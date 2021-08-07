Delhi University has taken a quick U-turn on its decision to start physical classes for undergraduate and postgraduate science courses after outrage from students and teachers of the varsity. The decision has been welcomed by the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA).

"It is good that the University has reviewed its decision because of responses received. The sudden notification regarding classes and lab in physical mode for science PG and UG course had resulted in immense panic," DUTA statement said.

In its statement, DUTA also said that the varsity needs to consider the COVID-situation and give time to students to complete their vaccine doses. "Teaching in overcrowded rooms and labs would have meant health hazard for all," the statement read. The teachers' association also said that several varsity teachers had fallen "ill during the second wave" and are now taking their first dose of COVID vaccine.

The association expressed that it too is worried about the negative impacts of digital education on students. However, they said, "...the University needs to bring a well-thought-of plan. Reopening cannot be a rushed exercise."