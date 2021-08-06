The promotion of Sanskrit language in Uttar Pradesh is assuming new propositions and the Uttar Pradesh government is trying to rope in foreigners to learn and study the Vedic language.

The UP Sanskrit Sansthan is expanding its online Sanskrit speech training helpline for the students of foreign origin.

A dedicated helpline through WhatsApp number is being set up to enable foreign students who can learn Sanskrit verses and rituals etc.

Vachaspati Mishra, the President of UP Sanskrit Sansthan said that the foreign students will not only be able to learn the basics of Sanskrit but will also be taught verses, ritual, spirituality by a separate set of teachers.

The existing online facility for Sanskrit learning and speech has already been launched with a great success. More than 8,000 are people are registered while 1,553 students are taking daily classes in virtual classrooms even as the Sansthan is offering 47 daily classes.

"Importantly, the interested students can get themselves registered in the virtual classroom via a missed call alert on mobile phone number. Candidates for registration will have to just fill up a Google form and furnish details about their occupation, job and education so that the group-wise classes can be arranged as per individual education and job profile of the students," said Mishra.