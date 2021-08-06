National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants have started yet another Twitter storm, demanding that the exam be postponed to October. Many took Twitter to express their grievances with hashtags #PradhanjiPostponeNEETUG and #postponeneetUG2021tilloctober. NEET 2021 is scheduled to be held on September 12.



A student tweeted "Just #ExtendNEETUGtoOctober so that helps many of us. The situation is not in our favour the dates are clashing and creating mental pressure."

Students also have a problem with the change in the exam pattern on short notice. As another Twitter user, said, "In March 2021, Amit Khare secretary higher education said it would be unfair to change exam pattern of NEET on short notice. Now two months before [the exam], they are changing exam patterns. We need more time for preparation due to sudden change."

Apart from this, many cite rising COVID cases and the havoc floods caused in different parts of the country as the reason for the government to consider postponing NEET. "#PostponeNEETUG #PostponeNEETUG @dpradhanbjp @EduMinOfIndia Govt is showing no mercy on NEET aspirants despite new [exam] pattern, rising COVID cases, floods, lockdown, other exams clashing in the same period. There is no problem for anyone if dates are extended till Oct"

There is also a demand for a mock test for students to be well acquainted with the new exam pattern. "Release mock test on new optional pattern and give little time to practice. Flood and restriction making internet inaccessible in many areas hampering preparation. Releasing admit card 3 days before the exam for an offline and single-day exam is a poor decision," another Twitter user said.