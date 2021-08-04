Despite the pandemic, hundred new companies participated in a placement drive held by the National Institute of Technology in Rourkela. Not just that, three of their students were offered annual pay packages of Rs 45 lakh, while nine were offered Rs 43 lakh per annum.

Prof Umesh C Pati, Head of Training & Placement Centre, NIT Rourkela, said, “We witnessed 101 new companies which have participated in this placement season. Some of them are Amazon Web Services (AWS), Barclays, Citi Bank, Siemens Gamesa and so on.” The 256 companies that participated in the placement drive are from diverse sectors like software, manufacturing, electronics, finance, education, petroleum, construction and public sector units like GAIL, C-DAC, TRAI, C-DOT, IOCL etc.

The statistical report of the placement indicates that the IT and software sector has emerged as the top recruiter with 41 per of the jobs coming from there. Core Engineering, Electrical & Electronics Manufacturing, Analytics and Consulting, Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), and Education sectors shared the rest.

More than 200 students bagged internship offers with companies like Microsoft, Barclays, Bajaj Auto, Citi Bank and Qualcomm. Eevry student pursuing Chemical Engineering at NIT secured a job in the college's placement drive. Among the others, the Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering and Electrical Engineering attained 92 per cent and 88 per cent placements respectively. The Director of the Institute, Prof Animesh Biswas said that this year’s placement season has witnessed remarkable success despite the current COVID-19 pandemic and congratulated the students.