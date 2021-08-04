The Cabinet of Ministers of Tamil Nadu has approved to provide a 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation in vocational courses for government school students, owing to the lack of representation and enrolment. The bill will be introduced in the Assembly soon. A few months ago, the then incumbent AIADMK government had introduced a 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students in medical admissions.



“Due to the low enrollment rate of students in government schools in vocational courses such as engineering, agriculture, livestock, fisheries and law in the past years, it is necessary to study the factors that hinder public school students from taking vocational training and identify measures to be taken to increase their enrollment rate and make appropriate recommendations," said a press release issued by the Tamil Nadu government. The commission that recommended this reservation was set up under the chairmanship of retired Delhi High Court Chief Justice T Murugesan.

"In order to accept and implement the Commission's recommendations, it was decided to introduce in the current session of the House a bill to provide for the allocation of 7.5 per cent in other vocational courses to students in public schools, as well as the 7.5 per cent quota in medical education enrollment," the press release said.