A large number of students who failed in Class 12 examination of the Jharkhand Academic Council or got fewer marks staged a protest in Doranda and near the state's Education Minister's residence today.

The students sat on Dharna on roads demanding a re-examination. According to students, results were prepared on the basis of Class 11 results and they were declared failed or given fewer marks.

A delegation of students' even met the minister and gave their memorandum regarding this. Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) student's leader Ravi Kumar said, "The results declared by Jharkhand Academic Council should be re-evaluated. The students who study got fewer marks in comparison to those who study less based on the previous records. So this is not correct."

A student Anu Kumari said, "I got passed in Class 11, but now I have been failed. Now the admission has started and where would I get admission." Jharkhand Education Minister, Jagarnath Mahto said, "There's a grievances cell. Those who have failed should approach there and seek information. They raise objection and concerns in written form, responses will be given in written only."