The NEET (UG) exam may be well over a month away, but it still continues to be a phenomenon that is always in the news. The last date to apple for the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) for the undergraduate courses has been extended up to August 10, until 5 pm in the evening. The National Testing Agency had earlier set the last date for application on August 6. Students will also be allowed to make corrections to their forms, if required, between August 11 to 14, as against the original last date of August 12.

The move is said to aid those wishing to pursue a Bachelor's in Nursing (Honours), which is under the ambit of the NEET for the first time, along with other life sciences courses, and Bachelors in Veterinary Sciences under a 15 per cent quota. Institutions of Nursing under the Delhi University had appealed to the NTA to include them on the list of colleges eligible to use NEET scores as admission criteria. And so the application date was extended to accommodate the request.

This means that not just medical aspirants, but also those in the other streams of life sciences will be attempting the national lever qualification test this year. The course, along with other BSc courses counted Class XII marks as its eligibility criteria up until now. Recognised colleges and universities are now allowed to use NEET scores as their admission criteria, as per the requirements and their specific regulations.

The NEET UG exam is set to be held on September 12 in offline mode. Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Earlier, after prolonged controversy, the NTA had released a revised list of reservation crieteria for the OBC and EWS at 27 per cent and 10 per cent respectively