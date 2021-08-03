The government schools in Uttar Pradesh have undergone a significant makeover under the Yogi Adityanath regime that launched 'Operation Kayakalp'.

With the state-run primary schools now outperforming even the private schools in terms of basic facilities and infrastructure, the government schools have seen a massive increase in enrolment of over one lakh children, as compared to the enrolment that took place in the last session.

According to the government spokesman, the state government has increased the basic facilities for students in 1.39 lakh primary schools that now have smart classrooms, playgrounds, toilets, drinking water and libraries.

The Yogi government of the state has amalgamated traditional teaching methodology with tech-based learning through computers and projectors to improve the level of education and to encourage the students coming from poor backgrounds in various districts.

All the classes have been transformed into 'smart classes' and have been equipped with modern facilities which has also enhanced the receptivity and understanding of the students. The spokesman said that the state government is providing free resources, such as books, bags, stationery, sweaters, shoes and socks to children of primary classes so that they are not deprived of their right to education due to financial constraints.

Due to the sustained efforts of the Basic Education Department to improve educational standards, even during the prevailing pandemic, more than 1,27,068 students have been enrolled in council schools in the current session. According to the data provided by the Basic Education Department, the number of students in council schools in the session 2020-21 was 1,83,72,932 whereas in the current session, the number of students has increased to more than 1.85 crore.

The Uttar Pradesh government has initiated the Prerna Sarathi Campaign to give a boost to online education. In this, a teacher under mission Prerna, identifies a citizen, student, guardian of the child or any other relative of the locality or village around his/her school as 'Prerna Sarathi' and then the Prerna Sarathi works with teachers to make parents aware of online education in the village and adjoining areas.

In comparison to last year, where only 25 to 30 per cent of children were attending online classes, this year over 50 per cent of students from every school in the state are studying online. Teachers are sending homework and educational videos to the children by connecting them with e-pathshalas, to ensure regular studies.

In this session, the work of providing books to the students is being done at a rapid pace so that their studies do not get hampered. Despite the closure of the school, the money for the students' mid-day meal is also being delivered on time.