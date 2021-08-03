K Pandiarajan is gearing up for a new phase in his life in his early sixties. Some may look at it with a bit of apprehension, but this former Tamil Nadu minister seemed rather excited. After losing the 2021 elections from Avadi, this business veteran is all set to return to the role of a full-time entrepreneur.

"I'm looking forward to my second innings in the corporate world," he said while addressing a virtual session at his alma mater Xavier Labour Relations Institute, Jamshedpur. Pandiarajan, who is the founder of Ma Foi Management Consultant Ltd. and CIEL HR Services, graduated from XLRI with an MBA in Industrial Relations degree in 1984.

Reminiscing his childhood, Pandiarajan told the students about his time growing up in Sivakasi. "I was born in a village near Sivakasi, a place known for crackers and other cracks," he laughed. "Right from childhood, I wanted to be independent and on my own. I was also the first graduate from my village," said Pandiarajan, who also holds a BTech degree. He even recalled how he looked up to his grandfather while growing up.

At the same time, he also credited his wife for fuelling his entrepreneurial dream. "The guts to start the company came from my wife. We have been complementary to each other," he said. His wife Hemalatha is an auditor. While he said that becoming an entrepreneur is fairly easier today, he also asked the students to be careful while choosing their first job.