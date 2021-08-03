Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has provided exemption from attendance to private candidates (without college study) with Arts combination to appear for Intermediate supplementary examinations to be held in September 2021. The option is available on payment of an exemption fee of Rs 1,300.

A circular in this regard was released by the board secretary, V Ramakrishna, on Monday. The last date for payment of fee and submission of the exemption application form is August 11. Incomplete applications and applications received without enclosed original qualifying examination certificates, transfer certificates and migration certificates will be rejected summarily without any correspondence.

The provision of granting exemption from attendance (without college study) to Science candidates is dispensed with since September 1997. Candidates with a gap of one year after passing the qualifying examination that is the SSC or its equivalent, are eligible to appear only for the first-year inter exam; if the gap period is two years or more they can appear for both first and second-year IPE at a time.

Further, the candidates who appeared for second year IPE earlier (failed candidates) and who desire to change the optional subjects from Sciences to Humanities or in Humanities from one faculty to another are allowed to do so as per the rules of the Board. They can also apply for exemption from attendance on or before the due dates.

All private candidates who are given exemption from attendance and who intend to appear for first or second year IPASE 2021 for the first time will have to answer the papers on par with the syllabus prescribed for the regular students.

The exemption and examination application forms can be obtained from the Office of the Regional Inspection Officers of the Board of Intermediate Education of the district concerned on payment of Rs 20 or downloaded from the BIE official website https://bie.ap.gov.in. There is no provision for submission of the attendance exemption form with a late fee. There will not be any TATKAL scheme for grants of the same.