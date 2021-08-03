The Chennai Mathematical Institute's 18th convocation saw nine students win gold medals and four women students were awarded special awards. Over 10 per cent of the pass-outs from among undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral and post-doctoral programmes happened to be PhD students.

The institute's Director, Prof Madhavan Mukund, addressed the online event and said the CMI's commitment towards research is firm. The international research centre for computer science set up by CNRS, the French National Centre for Scientific Research and that several faculty members engaged in bilateral research projects with collaborators in countries such as France, Germany and Sweden all back up their goal to further Math academia.

The institute's Algolabs is a facility that connects the students with real-life issues and lets them have a go at solving them using machine learning, optimization and mathematical modelling. A new Centre for Excellence is due to come up to help students engage with quantum computing, cryptography and mathematical foundations of AI.

Prof Sujatha Ramdorai from the University of British Columbia, Canada delivered the convocation address and spoke about the collaboration between math and computer science to drive the digital era. She said the new graduates should be ready to tackle the challenges that this era will bring, adding that a balance between "skill, innovation, competence and compassion".

