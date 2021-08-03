The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 results are now out and 0.35 per cent girls have outperformed the boys. As many as 99.24 per cent of girls who registered for the exam have passed, and a total of 99.04 per cent registered students have passed.

Not just that, all transgender students who gave the Class 10 CBSE exam have passed it. One can view the results on the CBSE official website: cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in

It is noteworthy that more than two lakh students scored 90 per cent and above, while 57,824 students have obtained more than 95 per cent. Nearly 10 per cent of total students scored more than 90 per cent.