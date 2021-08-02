The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to re-open schools with 50 per cent attendance. According to an official spokesman, schools will re-open with the full COVID-19 protocol from August 16. It will be mandatory for students to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Students will be required to give the written consent of their parents to attend the schools. Without the consent letter, admission will not be given to the students in the school. "Intermediate Schools in the state will re-open from August 16 with 50 per cent capacity. Colleges and universities will reopen from September 1," the spokesman said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, directed officials to work out modalities in this regard. The decision, sources said, has been taken in view of the fact that Covid cases have been steadily declining in Uttar Pradesh. The state government has also directed that admission process for undergraduate and graduate classes should begin from August 5. In the secondary schools where students have been promoted, the admission process will begin soon so that classes can begin from August 16.